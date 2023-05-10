Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George hosts a reception at the Koran Room, Patton Hall Community Club and Conference Center prior to the Twilight Tattoo at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, May 10, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7795178
|VIRIN:
|230510-A-TG877-1001
|Resolution:
|4055x3244
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Twilight Tattoo [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT