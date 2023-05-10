Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George hosts a reception at the Koran Room, Patton Hall Community Club and Conference Center prior to the Twilight Tattoo at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, May 10, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 12:09 Photo ID: 7795178 VIRIN: 230510-A-TG877-1001 Resolution: 4055x3244 Size: 2.65 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Twilight Tattoo [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.