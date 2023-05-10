Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALFS discuss countering violent extremist organizations [Image 4 of 4]

    ALFS discuss countering violent extremist organizations

    ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Mount Royal University Professor Dr. Geoffrey Jackson addresses African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) attendees during the plenary session on countering violent extremist organizations during the ALFS 2023 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, May 11, 2023. ALFS 2023 brings together senior land forces leaders from across Africa and other partner nations to solidify relationships, exchange information on current topics of mutual interest and encourage cooperation in addressing challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 11:37
    Photo ID: 7795161
    VIRIN: 230511-F-JP321-1010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 34.66 MB
    Location: ABIDJAN, CI 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALFS discuss countering violent extremist organizations [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ALFS discuss countering violent extremist organizations
    ALFS discuss countering violent extremist organizations
    ALFS discuss countering violent extremist organizations
    ALFS discuss countering violent extremist organizations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    anti-terrorism
    ALFS
    StrongerTogether
    violent extremist organizations
    SETAF-AF
    L'Académie Internationale De Lutte Contre

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT