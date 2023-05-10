ALFS discuss countering violent extremist organizations

Mount Royal University Professor Dr. Geoffrey Jackson addresses African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) attendees during the plenary session on countering violent extremist organizations during the ALFS 2023 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, May 11, 2023. ALFS 2023 brings together senior land forces leaders from across Africa and other partner nations to solidify relationships, exchange information on current topics of mutual interest and encourage cooperation in addressing challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

