    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct water heater maintenance [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct water heater maintenance

    AICHI, JAPAN

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230512-N-JO823-1042 SAGAMI BAY, Japan (May 12, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Emmanuel Rivera, left, from Hartford, Connecticut, and Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Jacarian Thrower, from Dallas, loosens the drain valve of a water heater while conducting maintenance aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in Sagami Bay, Japan, May 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Location: AICHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct water heater maintenance [Image 9 of 9], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

