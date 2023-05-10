USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct water heater maintenance

230512-N-JO823-1042 SAGAMI BAY, Japan (May 12, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Emmanuel Rivera, left, from Hartford, Connecticut, and Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Jacarian Thrower, from Dallas, loosens the drain valve of a water heater while conducting maintenance aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in Sagami Bay, Japan, May 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

