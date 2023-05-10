USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct water heater maintenance

230512-N-JO823-1060 SAGAMI BAY, Japan (May 12, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Jacarian Thrower, from Dallas, hands a C-clamp to Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Emmanuel Rivera, from Hartford, Connecticut, while conducting water heater maintenance aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Sagami Bay, Japan, May 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

