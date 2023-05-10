Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sailors conduct in-port flight deck operations [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sailors conduct in-port flight deck operations

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230512-N-FQ639-1126 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 12, 2023) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jean Morgan, from San Diego, mans an M24A on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 09:18
    Photo ID: 7795078
    VIRIN: 230512-N-FQ639-1126
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sailors conduct in-port flight deck operations [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security
    CVN 76
    ammo
    USS Ronald Reagan
    weapons
    colors

