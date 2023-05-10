USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sailors conduct in-port flight deck operations

230512-N-FQ639-1126 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 12, 2023) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jean Morgan, from San Diego, mans an M24A on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 12, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

