USS Wasp Completes Mobility Engineering, Certifies Early

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 11, 2023) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) flies a red broom as it prepares to pull into Naval Station Norfolk to symbolize the completion of Mobility Engineering inspection, May 11, 2023. Wasp is underway conducting Basic Phase testing and inspection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Glotzbach)
USS Wasp Returns to Naval Station Norfolk After Completing Initial Basic Phase Assessments
