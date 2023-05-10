USS Wasp Completes Mobility Engineering, Certifies Early

230511-N-DQ787-1001

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 11, 2023) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) flies a red broom as it prepares to pull into Naval Station Norfolk to symbolize the completion of Mobility Engineering inspection, May 11, 2023. Wasp is underway conducting Basic Phase testing and inspection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Glotzbach)

Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 Photo ID: 7795033 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN