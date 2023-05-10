Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Wasp Completes Mobility Engineering, Certifies Early

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Glotzbach 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    230511-N-DQ787-1001
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 11, 2023) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) flies a red broom as it prepares to pull into Naval Station Norfolk to symbolize the completion of Mobility Engineering inspection, May 11, 2023. Wasp is underway conducting Basic Phase testing and inspection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Glotzbach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 07:52
    Photo ID: 7795033
    VIRIN: 230511-N-DQ787-1001
    Resolution: 4229x3465
    Size: 1020.99 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wasp Completes Mobility Engineering, Certifies Early, by PO2 David Glotzbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Wasp Returns to Naval Station Norfolk After Completing Initial Basic Phase Assessments

    TAGS

    Basic Phase
    MOB E
    Red Broom
    Swept
    Flying the broom

