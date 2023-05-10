Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe [Image 4 of 7]

    Replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 12, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Michael Solis secures a span wire aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser class underway replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200), May 12, 2023. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 07:52
    Photo ID: 7795022
    VIRIN: 230512-N-HX806-1113
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS Guadalupe
    Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Anchorage
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    LPD 23

