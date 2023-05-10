Replenishment-at-sea with USNS Guadalupe

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 12, 2023) – Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) transits the Philippine Sea, May 12, 2023. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

