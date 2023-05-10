Hellenic and U.S. Bands play first joint concert

Members of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, Hellenic Army’s 4th Army Corp ‘Thrace’ Band and Komotini Cultural Society dancers pose for a group photo after they completed their first joint concert at the Komotini Concert Hall on May 12, 2023. The concert brought together local community leaders, dignitaries, Hellenic Army soldiers and local religious leaders to share their cultures music in preparation of Defender 23. Members of the Hellenic D Corp Band often referred to music as a bridge between cultures that everyone can share in. Defender 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,800 U.S. and 15,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

