    Hellenic and U.S. Bands play first joint concert [Image 2 of 5]

    Hellenic and U.S. Bands play first joint concert

    KOMOTINI, GREECE

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus perform for local community leaders, Hellenic Army soldiers, dignitaries and fellow NATO Allies and partners during a joint concert with the Hellenic Army’s 4th Army Corps ‘Thrace’ Band in Komotini, Greece on May 12, 2023. The concert was the first time the U.S. and Hellenic band played together to help kick off DEFENDER 23, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,800 U.S. and 15,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hellenic and U.S. Bands play first joint concert [Image 5 of 5], by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Greece
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

