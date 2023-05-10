521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II support crews disembark a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Defender Europe 23 at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 3, 2023. Air Mobility Command Airmen showcased their role as the Joint Force maneuver during DEFENDER 23, a U.S. European Command-directed multinational joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carl Haynes)

