521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23

U.S. Air Force mobility Airmen download luggage and supplies from a U.S. C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Defender Europe 23 at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 3, 2023. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. European Command-directed multinational joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carl Haynes)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 04:37
|Photo ID:
|7794908
|VIRIN:
|230503-F-MA528-1002
|Resolution:
|4030x2559
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
