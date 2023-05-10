521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron download luggage and supplies from a U.S. C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Defender Europe 23 at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 3, 2023. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. European Command-directed multinational joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carl Haynes)

