    521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23 [Image 1 of 4]

    521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23

    ZARAGOZA AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.02.2023

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron and 725th Air Mobility Squadron download aerospace ground equipment for A-10 Thunderbolt II at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 2, 2023. The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing deployed three Air Mobility Teams and one augmentation team to various locations in the European theater in support of Defender Europe 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carl Haynes)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 04:39
    Location: ZARAGOZA AIR BASE, ES
    Air Mobility Command
    521 AMOW
    DefenderEurope
    DEFENDER23
    NextGenAMOW

