U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Arredondo, 728th Air Mobility Squadron air freight technician, poses for a photo while reviewing cargo charts during Exercise Defender Europe 23 at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 3, 2023. The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing deployed an Air Mobility Team to Zaragoza AB to support mobility operations during the U.S. European Command-directed multinational joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carl Haynes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 04:41 Photo ID: 7794862 VIRIN: 230503-F-MA528-1008 Resolution: 1365x2048 Size: 708.03 KB Location: ZARAGOZA AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.