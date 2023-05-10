Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23 [Image 5 of 5]

    521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23

    ZARAGOZA AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Arredondo, 728th Air Mobility Squadron air freight technician, poses for a photo while reviewing cargo charts during Exercise Defender Europe 23 at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 3, 2023. The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing deployed an Air Mobility Team to Zaragoza AB to support mobility operations during the U.S. European Command-directed multinational joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carl Haynes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 04:41
    Photo ID: 7794862
    VIRIN: 230503-F-MA528-1008
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 708.03 KB
    Location: ZARAGOZA AIR BASE, ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23
    521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23
    521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23
    521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23
    521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    521 AMOW
    DefenderEurope
    DEFENDER23
    NextGenAMOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT