Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23

    521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23

    ZARAGOZA AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III taxis behind a Spanish Air Force follow-me truck during Exercise Defender Europe 23 at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 3, 2023. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. European Command-directed multinational joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carl Haynes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 04:45
    Photo ID: 7794858
    VIRIN: 230503-F-MA528-1006
    Resolution: 2048x811
    Size: 349.3 KB
    Location: ZARAGOZA AIR BASE, ES
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    521 AMOW
    DefenderEurope
    DEFENDER23
    NextGenAMOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT