521st AMOW AMT offloads A-10 support for DE23

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III taxis behind a Spanish Air Force follow-me truck during Exercise Defender Europe 23 at Zaragoza Air Base, Spain, May 3, 2023. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. European Command-directed multinational joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carl Haynes)

