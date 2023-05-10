USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Passing Exercise with Royal Saudi Navy

230511-N-DE439-1083 RED SEA (May 11, 2023) Guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) conducts a passing exercise with Royal Saudi Navy corvette HMS Al-Diriyah (830), May 11, 2023, in the Red Sea. Arleigh Burke is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

