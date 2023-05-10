Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Passing Exercise with Royal Saudi Navy [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Arleigh Burke Conducts Passing Exercise with Royal Saudi Navy

    RED SEA

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230511-N-DE439-1039 RED SEA (May 11, 2023) Lt. j.g. Joseph Bellow uses binoculars aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) as the ship conducts a passing exercise with Royal Saudi Navy corvette HMS Al-Diriyah (830), May 11, 2023, in the Red Sea. Arleigh Burke is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Red Sea
    USS Arleigh Burke
    NAVCENT
    HMS Al-Diriyah

