230512-N-CD453-1064 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2023) Chief Warrant Officer Two Ernest De la Cruz, from San Diego, talks to watch standers on the bridge while standing watch in the combat information center aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
This work, Sailors Stand Watch in the Combat Information Center Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
