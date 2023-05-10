Sailors Stand Watch in the Combat Information Center Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230512-N-CD453-1064 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2023) Chief Warrant Officer Two Ernest De la Cruz, from San Diego, talks to watch standers on the bridge while standing watch in the combat information center aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 01:01 Photo ID: 7794805 VIRIN: 230512-N-CD453-1064 Resolution: 5914x4224 Size: 4.73 MB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2