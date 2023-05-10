230512-N-CD453-1069 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Will Hansen, from San Pedro, California, works on a personnel qualification standard form while standing watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 01:01 Photo ID: 7794804 VIRIN: 230512-N-CD453-1069 Resolution: 5530x3950 Size: 4.18 MB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Stand Watch in the Combat Information Center Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.