230512-N-CD453-1023 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2023) Sailors stand watch in the combat information center aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 01:01 Photo ID: 7794803 VIRIN: 230512-N-CD453-1023 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 3.57 MB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Stand Watch in the Combat Information Center Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.