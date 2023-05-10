Sailors Stand Watch in the Combat Information Center Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230512-N-CD453-1023 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 12, 2023) Sailors stand watch in the combat information center aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
