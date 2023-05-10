Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M240 Gun Qualification [Image 7 of 7]

    M240 Gun Qualification

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230503-N-IL330-1822 SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2023) – Yeoman 2nd Class Cheyanne Crum, from Tallahassee, Florida, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) replaces the barrel of an M240B light machine gun during a weapons qualification training May 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M240 Gun Qualification [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault carrier
    LHA 7

