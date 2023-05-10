M240 Gun Qualification

230503-N-IL330-1697 SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2023) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Marcos Lambestrada, from Waterford, California, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) prepares ammunition during a weapons qualification training May 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

