M240 Gun Qualification

230503-N-IL330-1044 SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2023) – Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Sheenalyn Balino, from Artesia, California, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) fires an M240B light machine gun during a weapons qualification training May 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
