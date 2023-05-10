Decatur Flight Operations

230506-N-SN516-1155 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Estefany Garza, from El Mirage, Ariz., adjusts her cranial in preparation for flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

