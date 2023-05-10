Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decatur Flight Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Decatur Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230506-N-SN516-1099 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 6, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors secure an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

