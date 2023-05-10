Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bunker Hill Flight Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    Bunker Hill Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Jennings 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    230508-N-YV347-1087 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors carry supplies from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Screamin’ Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Bunker Hill
    U.S. Navy
    cruiser
    CSG11

