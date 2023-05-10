230509-N-YV347-1167 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors receive stores aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2023 22:29
|Photo ID:
|7794734
|VIRIN:
|230509-N-YV347-1167
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|273.75 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bunker Hill RAS with Washington Chambers [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT