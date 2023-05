A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron, sits on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 11, 2023. The first production A-10A arrived at DM in October 1975, but since then, the fleet has changed to the upgraded A-10C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 17:44 Photo ID: 7794241 VIRIN: 230512-F-QO903-1012 Resolution: 1000x714 Size: 208.57 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flightline on a friday [Image 8 of 8], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.