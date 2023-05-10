Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flightline on a friday [Image 3 of 8]

    Flightline on a friday

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft, assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron, sit on the flightline at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 11, 2023. The first production A-10A arrived at DM in October 1975, but since then, the fleet has changed to the upgraded A-10C. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

