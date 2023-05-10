Master Chiefs stand together after finishing the workship

Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics San Diego Chiefs Mess hosted a three-session workshop to equip First Class Petty Officers with the skills and knowledge necessary for the upcoming selection board. The program included coverage of advancement procedures, leadership development, and feedback on how to prepare a competitive selection board package.

