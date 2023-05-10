Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Chiefs stand together after finishing the workship [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Tristan Pavlik 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics San Diego Chiefs Mess hosted a three-session workshop to equip First Class Petty Officers with the skills and knowledge necessary for the upcoming selection board. The program included coverage of advancement procedures, leadership development, and feedback on how to prepare a competitive selection board package.

