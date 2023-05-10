Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Md. Governor signs healthcare bill for Guard members at 175th Wing [Image 8 of 8]

    Md. Governor signs healthcare bill for Guard members at 175th Wing

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland National Guard leadership present Maryland Gov. Wes Moore a photo of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft on the flight line and a flight jacket after a bill signing event at the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, May 12, 2023. Moore visited the 175th Wing to sign veteran-related bills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rachel Underwood)(This photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance the subject)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 17:09
    Photo ID: 7794224
    VIRIN: 230512-Z-DC119-1012
    Resolution: 5206x3719
    Size: 10.28 MB
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Md. Governor signs healthcare bill for Guard members at 175th Wing [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Rachel Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

