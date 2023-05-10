Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month; Prof. Essex Garner Painting Reveal [Image 5 of 6]

    Black History Month; Prof. Essex Garner Painting Reveal

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Spc. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    In honor of Black History Month, Prof. Essex Garner (Sergeant First Class Retired), a professor at Lincoln University - Missouri, unveiled his latest painting at the Ike Skelton Training Site, Mo., Feb. 8, 2023. The Colored Boys, Oil on canvas, 2023, was presented to Guardsman, students, friends and faculty at the Museum of Missouri Military History. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Rose Di Trolio)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 16:18
    Photo ID: 7794043
    VIRIN: 230208-Z-FK430-2089
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month; Prof. Essex Garner Painting Reveal [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Painting
    Black History Month
    Museum of Missouri Military History
    Army Artist
    Military History Museum

