In honor of Black History Month, Prof. Essex Garner (Sergeant First Class Retired), a professor at Lincoln University - Missouri, unveiled his latest painting at the Ike Skelton Training Site, Mo., Feb. 8, 2023. The Colored Boys, Oil on canvas, 2023, was presented to Guardsman, students, friends and faculty at the Museum of Missouri Military History. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Rose Di Trolio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 16:18 Photo ID: 7794041 VIRIN: 230208-Z-FK430-2053 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.36 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black History Month; Prof. Essex Garner Painting Reveal [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.