Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, tugboat crew rescue 2 from capsized boat near Freeport, Texas [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard, tugboat crew rescue 2 from capsized boat near Freeport, Texas

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A capsized 16-to-20-foot pleasure craft sits west of the Brazos Locks near Freeport, Texas, May 12, 2023. The crew of the tugboat Lucas Paul Devall rescued two boaters from the water after the vessel capsized; a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Freeport then brought the men ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Eppinga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 16:07
    Photo ID: 7794027
    VIRIN: 230512-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 411.64 KB
    Location: FREEPORT, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, tugboat crew rescue 2 from capsized boat near Freeport, Texas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, tugboat crew rescue 2 from capsized boat near Freeport, Texas
    Coast Guard, tugboat crew rescue 2 from capsized boat near Freeport, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    search and rescue
    Uscg
    Freeport
    capsized
    brazos locks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT