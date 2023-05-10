Coast Guard, tugboat crew rescue 2 from capsized boat near Freeport, Texas

A capsized 16-to-20-foot pleasure craft sits west of the Brazos Locks near Freeport, Texas, May 12, 2023. The crew of the tugboat Lucas Paul Devall rescued two boaters from the water after the vessel capsized; a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Freeport then brought the men ashore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Eppinga)

