Members and leadership from partnering Aviation units and the National Guard Bureau attend the MO-AVCRAD workshop in Springfield, Mo., Feb. 7, 2023. The 1107th Aviation Group provided seminars and tours of their facilities. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Di Trolio.)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2023 16:08
|Photo ID:
|7794020
|VIRIN:
|230208-Z-FK430-1583
|Resolution:
|5214x3476
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MO-AVCRAD Workshop [Image 34 of 34], by SPC Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT