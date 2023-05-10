Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MO-AVCRAD Workshop [Image 30 of 34]

    MO-AVCRAD Workshop

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members and leadership from partnering Aviation units and the National Guard Bureau attend the MO-AVCRAD workshop in Springfield, Mo., Feb. 7, 2023. The 1107th Aviation Group provided seminars and tours of their facilities. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Di Trolio.)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 16:08
    Photo ID: 7794014
    VIRIN: 230208-Z-FK430-1534
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1000.39 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    This work, MO-AVCRAD Workshop [Image 34 of 34], by SPC Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Workshop
    AVCRAD
    1107th
    MO-AVCRAD Workshop

