    Pass-in-Review at US Navy Recruit Training Command [Image 3 of 10]

    Pass-in-Review at US Navy Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Sailors graduate boot camp during pass-in-review at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command (RTC) May 12, 2023. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 14:39
    Photo ID: 7793695
    VIRIN: 230512-N-PG340-1024
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 509.44 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pass-in-Review at US Navy Recruit Training Command [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training Command
    Recruit Division Commanders

