    USS Pennsylvania enters Dry Dock 4 [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Pennsylvania enters Dry Dock 4

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Jeb Fach 

    Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) enters Dry Dock 4 at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility May 11, 2023 to begin its Extended Refit Period.

