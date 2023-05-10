230510-N-FS414-2615 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 10, 2023) Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), right, gives a tour of the hangar bay to Finnish Maj. Gen. Kari Nisula, deputy chief of staff of the Finnish Defence, Operations, May 10, 2023. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 12:35 Photo ID: 7793254 VIRIN: 230510-N-FS414-2615 Resolution: 5721x3814 Size: 965.45 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Finnish Major General Comes Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.