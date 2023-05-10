Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finnish Major General Comes Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Finnish Major General Comes Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230510-N-FS414-2565 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 10, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Baker, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), left, and Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of George H.W. Bush, center, discuss flight operations with Finnish Maj. Gen. Kari Nisula, deputy chief of staff of the Finnish Defence Forces, Operations, during a visit to the ship, May 10, 2023. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton)

