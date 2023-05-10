Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum hosts a re-enlistment ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Museum hosts a re-enlistment ceremony

    NORFOLK , VA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (May 11, 2023) Electronics Technician Third Class German Velazquez, assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) re-enlists in the U.S. Navy aboard the decommissioned Iowa-class battleship USS Wisconsin (BB 64). Ensign Michael Ols, also assigned to the same command, served as the re-enlisting officer. The ceremony was coordinated and hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, which is located next to the battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command; there is no fee to visit the museum. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, Naval Museum hosts a re-enlistment ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum, Naval History, Re enlistment ceremony

