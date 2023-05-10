Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOCOM held its 2023 Awards Ceremony and Dinner [Image 7 of 7]

    USSOCOM held its 2023 Awards Ceremony and Dinner

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Michael Bottoms  

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander U.S. Special Operations Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter hosted the 2023 Awards Ceremony with the Director of the National Counterterrorism, Christine Abizaid, giving the keynote speech. Naval Special Warfare Group 4 received the Dr. Christian J. Lambertsen Award for innovation. Photo by Michael Bottoms.

