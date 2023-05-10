Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander U.S. Special Operations Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter hosted the 2023 Awards Ceremony with the Director of the National Counterterrorism, Christine Abizaid, giving the keynote speech. Naval Special Warfare Group 4 received the Dr. Christian J. Lambertsen Award for innovation. Photo by Michael Bottoms.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 11:06 Photo ID: 7793049 VIRIN: 230510-F-YT673-007 Resolution: 5141x3427 Size: 2.2 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSOCOM held its 2023 Awards Ceremony and Dinner [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Bottoms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.