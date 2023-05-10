Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOCOM held its 2023 Awards Ceremony and Dinner [Image 4 of 7]

    USSOCOM held its 2023 Awards Ceremony and Dinner

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Michael Bottoms  

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander U.S. Special Operations Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter hosted the 2023 Awards Ceremony with the Director of the National Counterterrorism, Christine Abizaid, giving the keynote speech. Retired Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Fisk was given the Bull Simons Award. The Bull Simons award, named after the legendary Colonel Arthur “Bull” Simons is presented by US Special Operations Command as a lifetime achievement award to those who embody the spirit, values and skills of the Special Operations Unconventional Warrior, and is USSOCOM’s highest honor. Photo by Michael Bottoms.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSOCOM held its 2023 Awards Ceremony and Dinner [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Bottoms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #SOFWeek23

