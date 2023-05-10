USSOCOM held its 2023 Awards Ceremony and Dinner

Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander U.S. Special Operations Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shane Shorter hosted the 2023 Awards Ceremony with the Director of the National Counterterrorism, Christine Abizaid, giving the keynote speech. Retired Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Fisk was given the Bull Simons Award. The Bull Simons award, named after the legendary Colonel Arthur “Bull” Simons is presented by US Special Operations Command as a lifetime achievement award to those who embody the spirit, values and skills of the Special Operations Unconventional Warrior, and is USSOCOM’s highest honor. Photo by Michael Bottoms.

