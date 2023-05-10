Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Logistics Agency police officers

    Defense Logistics Agency police officers

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    DLA Police Officer Brandon Shutler and Lt. Hunter Proscia’s guidance saved an individual’s life just outside the gate of Defense Supply Center Columbus April 10.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 09:39
    Photo ID: 7792818
    VIRIN: 230502-D-D0441-001
    Resolution: 1917x1308
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Logistics Agency police officers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA police officers&rsquo; quick thinking saves life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Supply Center Columbus
    Defense Logistics Agency police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT