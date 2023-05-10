SELA Algiers Project Update

On April 21, the SELA team held a Red Zone meeting on the SELA Algiers project with our non-federal sponsors. The project is 2.5 years ahead of schedule and near completion. Next steps in this project is fertilizing and seeding the area.

