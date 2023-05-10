Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SELA Algiers Project Update [Image 1 of 3]

    SELA Algiers Project Update

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    On April 21, the SELA team held a Red Zone meeting on the SELA Algiers project with our non-federal sponsors. The project is 2.5 years ahead of schedule and near completion. Next steps in this project is fertilizing and seeding the area.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 09:24
    Photo ID: 7792797
    VIRIN: 230421-A-EV636-650
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SELA Algiers Project Update [Image 3 of 3], by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    SELA

