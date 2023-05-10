On April 21, the SELA team held a Red Zone meeting on the SELA Algiers project with our non-federal sponsors. The project is 2.5 years ahead of schedule and near completion. Next steps in this project is fertilizing and seeding the area.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2023 09:24
|Photo ID:
|7792797
|VIRIN:
|230421-A-EV636-650
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SELA Algiers Project Update [Image 3 of 3], by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT