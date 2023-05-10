Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: AASAB

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron prepare to load a forklift and pallets on to a C-130J Super Hercules during the exercise Operation Agile Marauder 23.1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 11, 2023. OAM 23.1 tested how quickly forces and equipment could be relocated within the area of responsibility and still continue the mission. The success of the exercise validated local forces’ capabilities in Kuwait and lessons learned will be shared across the entire Air Force Central Command. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

