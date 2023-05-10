Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: AASAB [Image 1 of 10]

    Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: AASAB

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Supplies are palletized for pick-up during the exercise Operation Agile Marauder 23.1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 10, 2023. OAM 23.1 tested how quickly forces and equipment could be relocated within the area of responsibility and still continue the mission. The success of the exercise validated local forces’ capabilities in Kuwait and lessons learned will be shared across the entire Air Force Central Command. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 06:23
    Photo ID: 7792279
    VIRIN: 230510-F-HK519-1001
    Resolution: 5251x3494
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: AASAB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Exercise
    rapid mobility
    OAM 23.1

