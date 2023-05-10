Supplies are palletized for pick-up during the exercise Operation Agile Marauder 23.1 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 10, 2023. OAM 23.1 tested how quickly forces and equipment could be relocated within the area of responsibility and still continue the mission. The success of the exercise validated local forces’ capabilities in Kuwait and lessons learned will be shared across the entire Air Force Central Command. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 06:23 Photo ID: 7792279 VIRIN: 230510-F-HK519-1001 Resolution: 5251x3494 Size: 1.86 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Agile Marauder 23.1: AASAB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.